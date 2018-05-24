Luke Combs, Leon Bridges To Collaborate For ‘CMT Crossroads’

Luke Combs and Leon Bridges

RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE’s LUKE COMBS will join forces with GRAMMY-nominated R&B artist LEON BRIDGES for a special edition of CMT-TV’s “CMT Crossroads” series. The performance is set to take place over Broadway in downtown NASHVILLE for an outdoor concert experience on TUESDAY, JUNE 5th.

The free taping is open to fans at 5th and Broadway in NASHVILLE; gates will open at 7p (CT), and the show will begin at 8:30p (CT). The CMT-TV premiere is set to air on THURSDAY, JUNE 28th at 10p (ET/PT).