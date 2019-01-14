Luke Combs Is in the Studio, Recording All Your Favorite Unreleased Songs

Luke Combs is starting the new year in the studio, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

Following a Jan. 9 post on Twitter where he revealed he was in the studio working on his follow-up to 2017’s This One’s for You album, countless fans reached out begging him to record some of their favorite unreleased songs.

When one person requested some tracks Combs has been testing out live, including “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” “Goin’ Nowhere,” “Dear Today,” “Refrigerator Door” and “Every Little Bit Helps,” Combs had the perfect response:

Another fan suggested he cut “Reasons” and “Moon Over Mexico,” and guess what, he’s done those, too:

On New Year’s Day, the rising country star debuted a brand new song called “Every Little Bit Helps” to celebrate a milestone with one million Instagram followers. Combs wrote the song over the holidays with James McNair and Chase McGill — the song details a man who’s trying his best to move on after the end of a relationship.

“Might not get me all the way over you / But every little bit gets me a little bit closer to / Walking right out of the valley of the shadow of the death / Step by step,” Combs sings on the chorus.

Fans will get to hear this track and other as-of-now-unreleased songs when Combs embarks on another headlining tour later this month. He kicks off his Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour on Jan. 31 in Alabama, and hopefully tangible new music will follow shortly after.