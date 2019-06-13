Luke Combs Invited to Join the Grand Ole Opry

Luke Combs will be the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry. The “Beer Never Breaks My Heart” singer was invited on Tuesday night (June 11) by Opry members Craig Morgan, John Conlee and Chris Janson.

Watch Combs’ emotional response to the invite in the above video, shared by the Opry. The 29-year-old becomes the second inductee under age 30 this year. Kelsea Ballerini was just 25 years old when she was invited in March. Video shows Morgan leading the conversation, but all three existing members ask the “Hurricane” hitmaker together.

After the invite, it’s nearly a minute of solid applause and emotion from the North Carolina native. In fact, it’s not even clear he actually accepts the invitation — but who doesn’t?

Combs was clearly surprised by the honor, one that’s come relatively early in his career. His next studio album will be his second on Sony Music Nashville, but he already has several No. 1 hits and a headlining tour planned for the fall. Last Friday he dropped a new EP called The Prequel.