Luke Combs’ Grand Ole Opry Induction Set for July 16

Luke Combs’ Grand Ole Opry induction date is set. The country superstar-on-the-rise will officially joined the hallowed institution on July 16.

Per a press release, two of the Opry’s newest members — Kelsea Ballerini and Chris Janson — will be on hand for Combs’ induction. Other artists set to perform at the Grand Ole Opry that night include Joe Diffie, the Gatlin Brothers, Vince Gill, the Del McCoury Band and Mark Wills.

Combs was invited to join the Opry on June 11. Opry members Craig Morgan, John Conlee and Janson surrounded Combs onstage to deliver the big ask — and Combs was so overcome with emotion that he never actually said yes!

“You just never think it’s going to happen,” Combs admitted afterward. “When they asked, I literally couldn’t believe it. I didn’t even know what to say. There’s nothing to say but yes, and I didn’t even say yes. I just cried the whole time. Let me go on the record and say, ‘Yes.’”

Combs’ career has been fast on the rise since the 2017 release of his debut album, This One’s for You. His first five singles all hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart with his first five singles, while his sixth and most recent single, “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” is currently in the Top 10.

Combs is also the first artist to top all five Billboard country charts at the same time, and he was named New Artist of the Year at both the CMA and ACM Awards. In early June, he released a new EP, The Prequel, but his sophomore album has yet to be announced.