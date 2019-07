Luke Combs Extends 2019 Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour

Luke Combs has extended his 2019 Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour due to overwhelming demand. The “Beer Never Broke My Heart” singer has added five new dates to the massive road trek, including a second date at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Combs was already set to headline the Bridgestone on Dec. 13, and the show sold out in six minutes. He’s added a second date for Dec. 12, as well as shows at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre on Oct. 22, San Diego’s Pechanga Arena on Nov. 7, San Antonio’s AT&T Center on Dec. 7 and Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center on Dec. 11.

A verified fan pre-sale begins on Tuesday (July 16) at 10AM local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday (July 19) at 10AM local time.

The news comes as Combs is on one of the biggest career runs in country music history. His current single, “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” is almost certainly going to be his fifth No. 1 hit in a row, and his new EP, The Prequel, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. He’s won CMA, ACM and CMT Awards in the past year, and he’s set to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on July 16.

See below for a complete list of Combs’ upcoming tour dates. Cody Johnson, Ray Fulcher, Morgan Wallen, the Cadillac Three, Jameson Rodgers and Flatland Cavalry will appear on the bill at various upcoming shows.

Luke Combs tickets are still available for select shows in 2019.

Luke Combs’ 2019 Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour Dates:

July 11 — Charleston, S.C. @ Volvo Cars Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

July 12 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Verizon Amphitheater‡ (SOLD OUT)

July 13 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion‡ (SOLD OUT)

Sept. 26 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP§ (SOLD OUT)

Sept. 27 — Bloomington, Ill. @ Grossinger Motors Arena§ (SOLD OUT)

Sept. 28 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center§ (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 3 — Cape Girardeau, Mo. @ Show Me Center** (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 4 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center** (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 5 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena** (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 8 — Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada @ Bell MTS Place** (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 10 — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada @ SaskTel Center** (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 11 — Edmonton, Alberta, Canada @ Rogers Place** (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 12 — Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ The Scotiabank Saddledome** (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 15 — Missoula, Mont. @ Adams Center** (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 16 — Bozeman, Mont. @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse** (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 18 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center** (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 19 — Vancouver, British Columba, Canada @ Rogers Arena** (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 22 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre**

Oct. 25 — Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center** (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 26 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center** (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 31 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center** (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 1 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena** (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 2 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome** (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 6 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center at San Jose**

Nov. 7 — San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena San Diego**

Nov. 8 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena** (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 15 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse** (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 16 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Quicken Loans Arena** (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 21 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center** (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 22 — Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena** (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 23 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena** (SOLD OUT)

Dec. 5 — Bossier City, La. @ CenturyLink Center** (SOLD OUT)

Dec. 6 — Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena** (SOLD OUT)

Dec. 7 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center%

Dec. 11 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center‡

Dec. 12-13 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena** (Dec. 13: SOLD OUT)

‡ With Cody Johnson and Ray Fulcher

§ With The Cadillac Three and Jameson Rodgers

** With Morgan Wallen and Jameson Rodgers

% With Flatland Calvary and Jameson Rodgers