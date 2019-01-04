Luke Combs Debuts New Song ‘Every Little Bit Helps’ After Reaching a Million Instagram Followers

Luke Combs is kicking off 2019 with one million Instagram followers and a brand new song. The country singer proposed a bet to fans on New Year’s Eve when he discovered he was three thousand Instagram followers short of reaching a million.

“Here’s the deal — I’m 3K followers away from 1M on Instagram,” he said on Twitter. “@nicohocking [the singer’s fiancee] bet me we can’t get there by midnight; if we do, I’ll post a video of a new song that y’all have never heard tomorrow. Let’s go.”

Combs’ new fiancee lost that bet, which means fans won, and he shared a new song called “Every Little Bit Helps,” which he wrote shortly before Christmas. Seated on his couch with an acoustic guitar in the video above, Combs sings of a man trying his best to move on after the end of a relationship. He sleeps on a futon because his bed still smells like her, so he’s obviously still struggling.

“Might not get me all the way over you / But every little bit gets me a little bit closer to / Walking right out of the valley of the shadow of the death / Step by step,” he sings on the chorus.

“Every Little Bit Helps” could be a taste of what will be featured on the follow-up to Combs’ debut album, This One’s for You. He tells fans that he’ll be going back into the studio to record new music in the coming weeks. “Every Little Bit Helps” was written by Combs, James McNair and Chase McGill.

Combs continues another year on the road in 2019 — he’ll kick off his Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour on Jan. 31 in Alabama.