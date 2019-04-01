Luke Bryan’s ‘Knockin’ Boots’ Is Sexy Like a Summer Romance

Luke Bryan might have just dropped the summer anthem of 2019 with “Knockin’ Boots.” The song brings some retro influences while still keeping with the classic Bryan beat.

Bryan opens the track with a stuttering guitar line set to a feel-good, finger-snapping rhythm track. He weaves in some fun dobro flourishes as the song rises into an irresistible chorus that will almost certainly be blasting out of car windows all over the U.S. this summer.

“Yeah birds need bees and ice needs whiskey / Boys like me need girls like you to kiss me / Fishing in the dark meets nitty gritty / Under that pale moon / Sweet tea needs that sugar stirring / Small-town nights need both ends burning / Shades need drawn / Hearts need fallin’ / Boots need knockin’, knockin’ boots,” Bryan sings in the chorus.

The mid-tempo single comes after the success of “What Makes You Country,” the title track and most recent single of his most recent album, released in 2017. Bryan tells ABC Radio that he’s been in the studio working on new material, and that his next single might represent new music from that forthcoming project.

“I’ve recorded some songs that we’re really, really excited about. I’m writing a lot. I’m excited to be writing,” Bryan says.

“Knockin’ Boots” is the follow up to Bryan’s No. 1 single, “What Makes You Country” which was released in October of 2018 from his 2017 album of the same title.

“What’s funny is, I put an album out, I had Idol going on — pre-taping, I had an album release. And I mean, I had so much going on, I think, kinda, for the first time in my career, I just took about six legitimate months off of writing” Bryan recounts.

This new song could be a taste of what direction Bryan is trying to go musically. “The past month, I’ve really been excited to be back writing and creating,” he explains.