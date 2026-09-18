Luke Bryan’s 2026 Farm Tour to feature Dasha, Kenny Whitmire, and more

Luke Bryan has revealed the lineup for his 2026 Farm Tour, with Dasha, Kenny Whitmire, the Peach Pickers and DJ Rock joining the four-date concert series scheduled for Sept. 17-20. The annual event, which began in 2009, continues Bryan’s tradition of bringing full-scale country concerts to rural communities while recognizing the contributions of America’s farming families. DJ Rock will open each stop before performances by the featured artists and Bryan.

This year’s Farm Tour will visit farms in Latrobe, Pennsylvania; Millersport, Ohio; Brookston, Indiana; and Allegan, Michigan. The announcement comes ahead of the Sept. 18 release of Bryan’s ninth studio album, Signs, creating a busy week that pairs new music with one of his signature live events.

Beyond the performances, Farm Tour continues to emphasize community outreach through partnerships with sponsors Bayer and Fendt. During the California Farm Tour dates held earlier this year, concertgoers donated hundreds of pounds of nonperishable food to regional hunger-relief organizations, including the Central California Food Bank and Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services. California FFA chapters also participated in the Spirit of 1776 Can Do Challenge, collecting more than 9,000 canned food items that were distributed to local food banks.

Bryan, the son of a peanut farmer, has long used Farm Tour to spotlight rural communities while supporting agricultural causes through scholarships and charitable initiatives. Tickets for the 2026 Farm Tour are on sale now; for details head to: LukeBryan.com.

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