Luke Bryan Unveils Brand New Single “Knockin’ Boots”

Luke Bryan returns with the premiere of brand new single, “Knockin’ Boots.” Written by Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson and Jon Nite, the new track serves as the first release from a forthcoming studio album from the country superstar.

“From the moment I heard this song I knew I had to get in the studio and record it,” said Luke. “I just couldn’t get it out of my head. This may be the fastest turn around I have ever done with a song.”

“Knockin’ Boots” officially impacts country radio on April 8, however it is available now at all digital retailers HERE.