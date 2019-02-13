Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw + More Head Up All-Star 2019 Hometown Rising Festival Lineup

Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban and Little Big Town have signed on to headline the inaugural Hometown Rising Country Music & Bourbon Festival.

Dwight Yoakam, Frankie Ballard, the Cadillac Three, Jimmie Allen, Lindsay Ell, Gabby Barrett, Kassi Ashton, Brett Young, Jake Owen, Bret Michaels, Lauren Alaina, LoCash, Drake White and the Big Fire, Mason Ramsey and more are also on the bill for Hometown Rising, which is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 14, and Sunday, Sept. 15, at Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center in Louisville, Ky. More than 30 artists will perform on two side-by-side main stages over the course of the two days.

“Hometown Rising is a blend of the music and culture I grew up around, in a place I now consider a second home,” festival producer Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents says in a press release. “While DWP is best known for our rock festivals, I was surrounded by country music growing up in Jacksonville, Florida, and I’m excited to be expanding our portfolio with a genre and a place that are both close to my heart. I can’t think of a better location to launch a country music festival than right here in bourbon country. Mayor Fischer and the Louisville community continue to be great partners as we take this next step in the marriage of great music, food and bourbon.”

Bourbon authority and best-selling author Fred Minnick is the festival’s official spirits curator. He’s helped put together onsite experiences that include bourbon tastings and workshops during Bourbon Heritage Month for festival attendees over the age of 21. The Big Bourbon Bar will be one of the principal festival attractions, featuring more than two dozen hand-selected bourbons and specialty cocktails. In addition, Fred Minnick’s Mini Bar will showcase craft selections, and Louisville’s the Silver Dollar will present the Hunter’s Club, featuring vintage bourbons dating as far back as the 1930s and contemporary collectibles.

Angel’s Envy, Barrell Bourbon, Boone County, Coopers’ Craft, Elijah Craig, Evan Williams, Jim Beam, Knob Creek, Larceny, Maker’s Mark, Old Forester, Woodford Reserve, Four Roses Bourbon and Kentucky Peerless are among the bourbon brands that have been announced to participate in Hometown Rising, with more to be announced.

Tickets for the Hometown Rising Country Music & Bourbon Festival are set to go on sale on Friday (Feb. 15) at 12PM ET. Packages include general admission tickets, camping and hotel packages and exclusive VIP packages. Danny Wimmer Presents is also presenting two more festivals in Louisville in 2019, with Bourbon & Beyond set for Sept. 20-22 and Louder Than Life scheduled for Sept. 27-29. Fans who want to attend all three can purchase a special Trifesta pass that offers general admission weekend access to all three festivals for $229 plus fees.

For more information, visit the Hometown Rising Festival’s website.