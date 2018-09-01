Luke Bryan Tapped As Guest Game Picker, Set To Host Grand Opening For New Nashville Venue

CAPITOL NASHVILLE’s LUKE BRYAN will serve as a celebrity guest game picker on tomorrow’s (9/1) “College GameDay Built By The Home Depot” on ESPN-TV. BRYAN will join host RECE DAVIS and analysts LEE CORSO, KIRK HERBSTREIT, and DESMOND HOWARD at NOTRE DAME STADIUM as the FIGHTING IRISH take on the MICHIGAN WOLVERINES.

Additionally, BRYAN will host “LUKE’S 32 BRIDGE PARTY ON BROADWAY” on MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 10th to celebrate the grand opening of his new venue, LUKE’S 32 BRIDGE FOOD + DRINK (310 Broadway, NASHVILLE). Along with a performance from BRYAN, JON LANGSTON, CHELSEA FIELD, and DJ ROCK are also set to take the stage. “I’ve been looking forward to this for some time,” shared BRYAN. “Couldn’t think of a better way to kick this place off than to have a big party right on the streets of Broadway!”