Luke Bryan Slated To Open Restaurant In Downtown Nashville

According to the “NASHVILLE BUSINESS JOURNAL,” CAPITOL NASHVILLE’s LUKE BRYAN is slated to be the latest artist to open a restaurant in downtown NASHVILLE. The report states that the METRO HISTORIC ZONING COMMISSION documents BRYAN partnering with TC RESTAURANT GROUP to open a venture located at 301 Broadway in NASHVILLE with a proposed name of LUKE’S 32 BRIDGE KITCHEN + DRINK.

The restaurant will put BRYAN in the company of other Country acts who have opened restaurants and bars in downtown NASHVILLE, including JASON ALDEAN, ALAN JACKSON, BLAKE SHELTON, DIERKS BENTLEY, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, JOHN RICH, and KID ROCK. TC RESTAURANT GROUP also oversees FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE’s FGL HOUSE and ALDEAN’s JASON ALDEAN’S KITCHEN+ROOFTOP BAR in addition to NASHVILLE’s SUN DINER, LUIGI’S CITY PIZZA, and more.