Luke Bryan Reveals ‘Crash My Playa – 5th Year Fiesta’

CAPITOL NASHVILLE’s LUKE BRYAN has revealed his “CRASH MY PLAYA – 5TH YEAR FIESTA” to take place WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 23rd through SATURDAY, JANUARY 26th, 2019 in RIVIERA MAYA, MEXICO. BRYAN will headline two of the four nightly concerts; additional performers will be announced soon. Packages go on sale WEDNESDAY, MAY 23rd at 1p (ET) here.

“Nothing better than a beach vacation mixed with some Country music to launch a new year,” shared BRYAN. “It’s an amazing get-away trip for the fans and all the artists performing.”