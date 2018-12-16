Luke Bryan Offers Up Juicy Glimpses at ‘American Idol’ Season 2

American Idol fans: Get ready, because the new season of the rebooted series will be arriving faster than you expect. March 3, to be exact. While you’re busying yourself with the holidays and trying not to lose patience waiting, Judge Luke Bryan has a little gift for you.

Bryan posted a lengthy (for Instagram) video to his social media, offering up glimpses at the season’s journey to Hollywood. “Fun journey so far on the road to #HollywoodWeek. Who’s ready for Season 2?” he notes.

Indeed, it does look like quite a good time. Watch the video above for a good dose of highlights of Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest enjoying cross-country shenanigans.

While many of the moments seem fairly tame—meeting the troops, checking out some epic dance parties in the streets—there are definitely some whoas here. For example: Is that a dancing poodle we see? And what’s up with that cowgirl twirling a lasso on Bryan’s shoulders? We have no idea what’s going on! If you have any theories, let us know…and see if you are right in March!

One thing we do know: Country will be represented even more on the ABC hit show, as radio personality Bobby Bones announced in October that he will be taking an expanded position as the house mentor for the entire season.