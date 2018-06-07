Luke Bryan Leads May RIAA Gold And Platinum Honors

RIAA Country Gold & Platinum Awards

The RIAA GOLD and PLATINUM honors for the full month of MAY 2018 have been unveiled, and CAPITOL NASHVILLE’s LUKE BRYAN leads the honors. BRYAN earned RIAA 2X PLATINUM Single honors for “Huntin’, Fishin’, Lovin’ Every Day” and “Drink A Beer;” as well as RIAA GOLD Single honors for “Light It Up,” “Move,” and “Most People Are Good.” MERCURY NASHVILLE’s CHRIS STAPLETON saw his “Traveller” project earn RIAA 3X PLATINUM Album certification while BMLG RECORDS’ FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE received 3X PLATINUM Single certification for their collaboration with BEBE REXHA on “Meant To Be.” Also earning an RIAA PLATINUM Single honor was TRIPLE TIGER RECORDS’ SCOTTY MCCREERY for “Five More Minutes.”

RIAA GOLD Single awards were given to BMLG RECORDS’ BRETT YOUNG for “Mercy,” BROKEN BOW RECORDS’ JASON ALDEAN for “You Make It Easy,” WARNER BROS./WAR’s DAN + SHAY for “Tequila,” and ATLANTIC/WMN’s BRETT ELDREDGE for “Somethin’ I’m Good At” and “The Long Way.” To see a complete listing of all RIAA PLATINUM and GOLD certifications across all genres, visit the RIAA website here.