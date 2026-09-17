Luke Bryan joins Jason Aldean to headline 2027 Gulf Coast Jam

Luke Bryan has been announced as the second headliner for the 2027 Gulf Coast Jam, joining fellow country star Jason Aldean at the annual festival in Panama City Beach, Florida. Organizers revealed Bryan will headline the second night of the four-day event, scheduled for June 3-6, 2027, while Aldean is set to close out the third night. Two additional headliners have yet to be announced as preparations begin for the festival’s 15th anniversary.

Festival Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady welcomed Bryan’s return, saying, “Luke is no stranger to Gulf Coast Jam, and we can’t wait to have him back on the Panhandle next June,” adding, “We couldn’t kick off 2027 with two better headliners than Luke and Jason.” Chief Operating Officer Mark Sheldon also praised the singer’s popularity with festivalgoers, noting that Bryan consistently ranks among the event’s most requested performers and has built a strong connection with Gulf Coast Jam audiences over the years.

The announcement follows the earlier confirmation of Aldean as the festival’s first 2027 headliner during this year’s Gulf Coast Jam. The longtime friends and Georgia natives have remained frequent collaborators, including their recently announced Double Down Tour 2026, a series of co-headlining stadium concerts following a sold-out performance at the University of Georgia’s Sanford Stadium.

For information head to the festival website – HERE.