Luke Bryan Joins Dierks Bentley’s 2019 Seven Peaks Music Festival Lineup

The Seven Peaks Music Festival is turning up the heat on their second year with the addition of Luke Bryan as a headliner. Other artists added to the bill include Maren Morris, Jon Pardi, Mitchell Tenpenny, Ryan Hurd and Tenille Townes.

The festival — which was created by Live Nation and Dierks Bentley last year — is set to take place over Labor Day weekend (Aug. 30 – Sept. 1) within the picturesque mountains of Colorado.

“I love mountains. It’s selfish. I’m picking the bands I want to be here,” Bentley told Taste of Country last year. “I’m picking the location … and in a way, kind of picking the fans, picking the people that want to travel and are passionate about music and community and that’s who you have here.”

This year’s event will also feature a slew of country music’s most beloved artists during the ever-popular Hot Country Night on Friday (Aug. 30). Artists scheduled to appear include Travis Tritt, Tracy Lawrence, Diamond Rio and Deana Carter, along with a special performance by Bentley’s very own Hot Country Knights.

Fans will recall that Hot Country Knights made a much-talked about appearance during Bentley’s recent stop in Nashville as part of his 2019 Burning Man Tour. The tour, which also includes the talents of special guests Jon Pardi and Tenille Townes, is set to continue Thursday (March 7) in Illinois.