Luke Bryan drops the title track from his upcoming ‘Signs’ LP

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Luke Bryan is giving fans another preview of his upcoming album by releasing the title track to ‘Signs,’ which is scheduled to debut on September 18.

Written by Jody Stevens, Patrick Murphy, Jason Duke, Tommy Cecil, and Jon Mills, Signs is the fifth song released from the album, following “Word On The Street,” “Country And She Knows It,” “Fish Hunt Golf Drink,” and “Made It A Memory.”

The release comes during a busy year for Bryan, who remains on his “Word On The Street Tour” while also sharing select dates on his co-headlining stadium trek with Jason Aldean and preparing for his annual Farm Tour later this fall. The singer has steadily introduced new music throughout 2026 as anticipation builds for Signs, marking his first studio album since Mind of a Country Boy.

See the visualizer for ‘Signs’ – HERE.

Presave the album – HERE.