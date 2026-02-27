Luke Bryan announces dates for 2026 ‘Word On The Street Tour’

This post was originally published on this site.

Luke Bryan has announced the 2026 ‘Word On The Street Tour’ featuring support from Drew Baldridge, Karley Scott Collins, Lanie Gardner, Randall King, Zach John King, Shane Profitt, Raelynn, Lauren Watkins, Jake Worthington, and DJ Rock on select dates.

Bryan posted on his socials: “Word on the street is that we’re going on tour y’all! Can’t wait to be back on the road with some very special guests. Nut House All Access presale starts Tuesday 1/27 at 8am local time. Tickets go on sale 1/30 at 10am local time. #WordOnTheStreetTour”

The tour kicks-off back-to-back shows on May 29-30 in Gilford, New Hampshire, and continues to make stops in cities such as Fort Worth, Des Moines, Kansas City, Long Beach and Tampa before wrapping up on September 26 in East Troy, WI, at Alpine Valley Music Theatre.

Prior to the start of the tour, Bryan will will perform at the Extra Innings Festival on February 27, the Houston Rodeo on March 9, and Sanford Stadium at the University of Georgia on April 25 with Jason Aldean. The April 25 show will also feature Zach Top, Lauren Alaina, DJ Rock, and Dee Jay Silver.

For tour information, head to Bryan’s official website.

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com