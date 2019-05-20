Luke Bryan Announces 2020 Crash My Playa With Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan will return for a sixth Crash My Playa in Mexico, and Jason Aldean will make his debut. The pair were just announced as headliners for three of the four nights of the annual January country music festival.

Bryan will headline two nights, while Aldean will take his own night. A fourth headliner and more artists will be announced soon. Tickets for Crash My Playa 2020 go on sale May 22 through the Crash My Playa website. The festival will take place Jan. 22-25, 2020.

Those who’ve been to Crash My Playa before should note a new location. Previously the weekend concert was in Riviera Maya, Mexico. In 2020 it moves to the Moon Palace Golf and Spa Resort in Riviera Cancun, Mexico, which should allow all attending to stay at the same resort — something not possible previously. In 2019 Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs headlined the non-Luke Bryan nights, with artists like Chris Janson, Dustin Lynch, Jake Owen and Lauren Alaina rounding out the lineup.

Bryan started Crash My Playa as he was wrapping his long run of yearly spring shows and has been a constant at the festival in Mexico since its inception. The “Knockin’ Boots” singer will begin his 2019 tour later this month. Currently he’s finishing up his second season as a judge on American Idol, something he said he hopes to continue in 2020. Speaking to Taste of Country and other media Bryan said he’s hopeful all three judges will return but they’re in negotiations now. American Idol has confirmed the show will return for a third season on ABC.