Luke Bryan Announces 2019 Sunset Repeat Tour With Cole Swindell, Jon Langston

Luke Bryan has announced his 2019 touring plans: The Sunset Repeat Tour will have him playing across the United States, and will also feature Cole Swindell and Jon Langston.

Following a variety of high-profile appearances including Rodeo Houston, Country Thunder and Stagecoach, Bryan will embark on his own trek starting May 31 in Philadelphia. He didn’t get too granular with his initial details, merely giving a cheerful announcement on social media that the tour was set and ready to go. The dates run through Oct. 12 and are listed on Bryan’s official site.

In between tour dates, Bryan will make a stop in Grand Junction, Colo., to headline the 2019 Country Jam. He’ll also host a two-night tour party at Alabama’s the Wharf Amphitheater in July. Bryan’s tour name comes from a line in his hit song “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset.” His last album was 2017’s What Makes You Country.

For those who can’t make it out to see him in person, the 17th season of American Idol will premiere March 3 on ABC and will feature plenty of Bryan’s shenanigans, along with fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Luke Bryan’s 2019 Sunset Repeat Tour Dates:

May 31 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion

June 1 — Bristol, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 2 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 6 — Hershey, Pa. @HersheyPark Stadium

June 7 — Burgettstown, Pa. @Keybank Pavilion

June 8 — Cincinnati, Ohio @Riverbend Music Center

June 13 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 14 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

July 11 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 13 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 19 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

July 20 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

July 21 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

July 25 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 26 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

August 17 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 18 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 22 — Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center

August 23 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

August 24 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheater

September 5 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

September 7 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

September 8 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

September 12 — Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Artsbethel

September 14 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

October 12 — Raleigh, N.C. @Coastal Credit Union Music Park