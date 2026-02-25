Ludacris pulls out of 2026 Rock the Country fest, featuring Kid Rock, Nelly, Jelly Roll & more

This post was originally published on this site.

The multi-city 2026 Rock the Country traveling festival tour will visit eight U.S. cities in 2026, with the lineup featuring Jason Aldean, Kid Rock, Creed, Jelly Roll, and Blake Shelton playing various dates.

Other artists performing across select Rock The Country 2026 dates include Creed, Brooks & Dunn, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Hank Williams Jr., Shinedown, Jon Pardi, Ella Langley, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brantley Gilbert, Treaty Oak Revival, Gavin Adcock, Nelly, and more.

Ludacris, who was originally announced as part of the bill for 2026 Rock the Country, has since dropped out of the lineup. Organizers confirmed the news when the event posted its scheduled performers for the shows planned from May to September — previously, Ludacris appeared on the bill alongside fellow rapper Nelly, and country artists Jelly Roll and Blake Shelton. According to a representative for the 48-year-old rapper, Ludacris’ initial inclusion on the schedule was just a “mix-up. Lines got crossed, and he wasn’t supposed to be on there.”

In addition, Rolling Stone reports that Carter Faith and Morgan Wade both exited the lineup after formerly being listed as performers when Rock the Country was original announced.

The festival will make two-day stops in Bellville, Texas (May 1-2); Bloomingdale, Georgia (May 29-30); Sioux Falls, South Dakota (June 27-28); Ashland, Kentucky (July 10-11, 2026); Anderson, South Carolina (July 25-26); Hastings, Michigan (August 8-9); Ocala, Florida (August 28-29); and Hamburg, NY (September 11-12). Each town has its own unique lineup, with Kid Rock co-headlining multiple cities and Jelly Roll appearing at multiple stops. Creed will only play the South Carolina location, with Shinedown as co-headliner. Each stop will also feature daily throwback happy hour DJ sets and a special host appearance by Chelcie Lynn in select markets.

Kid Rock said in a statement: “It’s this simple. Rock the Country isn’t just a music festival; it’s a movement. In 2026, as America celebrates its 250th anniversary, this is a place for hard-working, God-fearing patriots to gather as one and celebrate freedom, music, and the party of the year”.

Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster.

Visit RockTheCountry’s website for more information.