Lucy Frost Unveils Cathartic Anthem in New Single “Prescription”

Rising poetic singer-songwriter, Lucy Frost, has released her emotionally penetrating track, “Prescription.” Written as a cathartic release of pent-up, simmering anxiety, Frost reflects on an addicting, circular relationship that’s agonizing to live without. The first song ahead of her forthcoming album, “Prescription,” is now available for streaming on all music platforms.

“Prescription” is a sonically vulnerable song that frames love as both a remedy and a mode of relapse. Comparing belief in her partner to coaxing an ailment, Lucy Frost scathingly describes a brewing, festering fear that triggers body tremors and an eventual breakdown. A gentle pop soundscape sways into a soft, acoustic-driven verse as the clever songwriter pens, “I took your word like a prescription / God, I was addicted, swallowed up your lies.” Frost admits she cut off affection after realizing she no longer liked her ‘prescription,’ an allegory for poor treatment at the hands of others and her desire for a meaningful connection. “‘Prescription’ is the sonic form of anxiety and discomfort bubbling up to the surface until it inevitably is released into a freeing flood of emotion,” Frost explains. “Playing this song live for the first time actually shaped how I wanted this track to feel in the studio; very raw and honest, with the intention that listeners will also experience a means of releasing their own pressures trapped inside.” To finalize the track, she brought in producers Nick Schmidt, Mosaic, and Graham Maola. Moving between synth-pop tension and warm guitar strums, Frost creates a catchy pop anthem that hooks listeners in like a vortex.

A Boston native, Lucy Frost developed an interest in musical composition and songwriting from a young age. Frigid days in New England inspired her relatable songwriting, alongside artists like Elliot Smith, Jeff Buckley, and Bob Dylan, as well as the modern wit of Billie Eilish and Lola Young. Sporting a background in film scoring and multi-instrumentalism, the Los Angeles transplant uniquely blends engaging narratives with cinematic textures. Releases like “D Day,” “Reputation,” and “Angeles” reflected the ebbs and flows of Frost’s life, while containing universal narratives tied to change and internal growth. Frost has honed her live performances, taking the stage at many of Los Angeles’ iconic venues like Hotel Cafe and Harvard & Stone, and Boston’s The Burren and The Village Social Club.

With haunting lyricism tied together with witty hooks, “Prescription” examines the deeply addictive nature of relationships and their burning pressure points. For your own cathartic release, stream “Prescription” and follow Lucy Frost on Instagram (@LucyFrostMusic), TikTok (@Lucyfrostmusic), and visit her website, LucyFrostMusic.com.