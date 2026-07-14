Lucy Frost Redefines Infatuation In Cheeky Alt-Pop Single “Shit Kicker”

Alt-pop artist Lucy Frost has just released her newest single, “Shit Kicker,” a lustful indie-pop track that captures the thrilling push and pull of falling for someone despite seeing their flaws. By blending dark humor with reckless obsession, the song explores the intoxicating urge of craving someone even though you know the relationship is fated for doom. “Shit Kicker” is now available on all digital streaming platforms. Her full-length album, Vitamins, will be released later this summer.

Lucy Frost’s airy vocals immediately set the song’s magnetic and bouncy atmosphere, drawing listeners into its tension-filled narrative. The sarcasm and humor in the lyrics, such as “I think I’ll make you my fixation, take a little as a medication,” make the story light and digestible, but they also highlight the avoidant attachment style Frost has when it comes to being vulnerable with someone. The song’s intensifying percussion, combined with the steady bass, reflects the complex sensibilities that appear as new romances deepen. Frost encapsulates the tendency to romanticize someone and ignore the obvious red flags as fixation begins to outweigh logic. “’Shit Kicker’ is about falling headfirst, eyes closed, towards what will only be an inevitable downfall. It’s about crushing on someone who you know is bad for you, but you just can’t help yourself,” explains Frost. By using delicious sarcasm and dark humor in her songwriting, Frost is permitted to be her most raunchy, wildest self without holding back. This is showcased in lyrics like, “He’s a shit kickin, toolbox fixin, drop-out Christian, right like Nixon” and “Nicotine abuser with a fucked up humor / Oh I’ll make you mine.” Producers Mosaic and Graham Maola masterfully blended alternative pop, vivid sonic textures, and Frost’s emotionally driven storytelling to bring this honest and relatable upbeat summer song to fruition.

Originally from Boston, Lucy Frost discovered her love for music young, using songwriting and composition as an emotional outlet from the pressures of life. By drawing inspiration from Bob Dylan’s poetic lyricism, Billie Eilish’s relatable storytelling, and Lola Young’s fearless edge, Frost has built a unique artist catalog. Combined with her background in film scoring and multi-instrumentalism, she creates a deep and cinematic experience, mixing fascinating stories with textured production. Her forthcoming album, Vitamins, features previous singles like “Prescription,” “Lines,” “Lead Paint,” and more as the album lays out the course of a relationship from its beginning to its crash and burn, and ultimately, to self-love and healing. Now living in Los Angeles, Frost has performed at iconic venues including Hotel Cafe and Harvard & Stone. Her music has been touted in the press by Atwood Magazine, Glide Magazine, Earmilk, The Luna Collective, and Live Nation’s Ones to Watch.

With its hypnotic instrumentation and satirical lyricism, “Shit Kicker” explores the exhilarating thrill of pursuing a risky connection that feels impossible to ignore. Stream “Shit Kicker” now and follow Lucy Frost on Instagram and TikTok @lucyfrostmusic. Stay updated on Frost’s upcoming album Vitamins, due out later this year, by visiting her website at LucyFrostMusic.com.