Lucy Frost Chronicles the Stages of a Toxic Relationship on New Album Vitamins

Boston native and alt-pop singer-songwriter Lucy Frost has released her long-awaited album, Vitamins. The 13-track album narrates the daily struggles that come and go in Frost’s life while charting the course of a toxic relationship from its impulsive beginning to its crash-and-burn, and ultimately to self-love. The record explores a rollercoaster of mental states from burnout, exhaustion, and the struggle to rediscover yourself, with each song acting as an outlet for a different stage of healing. Vitamins is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

Produced by Mosaic and Graham Maola, Vitamins follows the emotional deterioration of a relationship, taking us through the cycle of Lucy Frost’s journey, with each song detailing one of the chapters: Prologue, Fated Doom, Retrogression, and The Aftermath before finally reaching Rebirth. Laying the foundation for the record, her previously released singles, “Prescription,” “Lines,” “Lead Paint,” and “Shit Kicker,” represent the Prologue and Fated Doom stages; while newer songs like “Morphine,” “Video Games,” and “Honey, If You’re Listening,” represent Retrogression, The Aftermath, and Rebirth. All of these tracks showcase her emotionally driven storytelling. “For me, these songs have been outlets to cry to, to unleash the rage inside, or to simply laugh, and I hope this collection can be the same for others,” Frost explains. “Each song is a pill that you can take as a means to escape or as a way to release what’s building up inside.”

“Prescription” introduces a toxic attachment that feels impossible to escape, framing love as both a remedy and a mode of relapse, while “Shit Kicker” portrays a wilder, more reckless version of herself, excited to dive into a new, thrilling romance despite the obvious red flags. On the alt-folk track, “Lead Paint,” Frost begins to recognize this person’s toxicity, realizing she fell in love with their potential rather than who they truly were. Acting as a note-to-self, she sings, “He feels like home, but got some therapy to do / His walls won’t keep you safe…He might be charming, but don’t you get attached / One day you’re nailing picture frames, and the next he’s nailing your best friend.” Her single, “Lines,” takes listeners on a chaotic and anxious alt-pop journey following someone who has come face-to-face with an ex’s new lover. “It’s that gnawing need to tell the next person about them, the intrusive thoughts that control us in the moment, the impulsive actions we take that we immediately regret the next day,” Frost explains.

In the Retrogression stage, “Morphine” dances back and forth between an angelic and free feel reflecting the effects of morphine, to a more aggressive, faster-paced bass line expressing the chaos of this new entanglement. It becomes very clear that this current relationship is not the same as the one we had witnessed during the first half of the album. It’s complicated, it’s messy, it lacks any spark of romance whatsoever. The lyrics highlight the realization of the troublesome situation she finds herself in. “Use me like morphine; keep me on the line ‘til the next girl comes around… but this time I’m hanging up.” “Video Games” showcases The Aftermath as she takes a step towards independence and healing. With its dark humor and dive-bar energy, the track marks another step toward rediscovering self-worth, questioning modern dating through lyrics like, “Boys in bars and video games, use up a heart and go dumbing down your brain… won’t be long ‘til you lose ‘em all the same… you should act your age.” “’Video Games’ brings forward my dark sense of humor and sarcastic tone. I’ve re-entered the dating pool just to step right back out again, leaving us asking the question: who am I and why am I here?” With “Honey, If You’re Listening,” we enter the last section: Rebirth. Suddenly, we can feel again. Even though we can hardly recognize what it means to be happy, we are no longer numb, no longer in pain. “This song takes a moment to address the dark lyrics and themes covered in this album, stating that they are merely a way to heal our hearts. And it’s true, sometimes you need to let the darkest parts of you out in order to make room for the light.”

Currently residing in Los Angeles, Lucy Frost has loved music from a young age, always using it as a cathartic release from the stresses that life brings. Combined with her background in film scoring and multi-instrumentalism, she creates a deep and cinematic experience, mixing fascinating stories with textured production, turning her childhood passion into a career. She has performed at iconic venues such as Los Angeles’s Hotel Cafe and Harvard & Stone, as well as Boston’s The Burren and The Village Social Club. Her music has been added to Spotify’s Fresh Finds and Fresh Finds Pop, and has been praised in outlets such as Atwood Magazine, The Luna Collective, Live Nation’s Ones To Watch, Glide Magazine, and Melodic Magazine.

With Vitamins, Lucy Frost transforms burnout, heartbreak, and self-discovery into a body of work that invites listeners to confront their emotions rather than suppress them. Stream Vitamins now and follow Lucy Frost on Instagram and TikTok @lucyfrostmusic. To keep up with her new music, check out her website LucyFrostMusic.com.