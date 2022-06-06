Lucas James “Hometown Dust Cloud”: Radio/Media Download
Lucas James reminisces on young love in his debut single, “Hometown Dust Cloud”. It tells the story of his love moving away from their small town to pursue her dreams, “She tore out of that driveway, big city bound / All she left behind her was a hometown dust cloud”.
A North Carolina native, James mixes his Southern Rock and R&B influences to make his distinct contemporary country sound.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Lucas James
Song Title: Hometown Dust Cloud
Publishing: Lucas Gathings
Publishing Affiliation: Other
Publishing 2: 888 King Music/Music of LuckySky
Publishing Affiliation 2: SESAC
Album Title: Hometown Dust Cloud
Record Label: Evolution
|Record Label:
|Evolution
|Liam Ryan
|6152542053
|promotion@ssmnashville.com
|Radio Promotion:
|Alan Young Promotions
|Alan Young
|8184308580
|youngwins@aol.com