Lucas James “Hometown Dust Cloud”: Radio/Media Download

Lucas James reminisces on young love in his debut single, “Hometown Dust Cloud”. It tells the story of his love moving away from their small town to pursue her dreams, “She tore out of that driveway, big city bound / All she left behind her was a hometown dust cloud”.

A North Carolina native, James mixes his Southern Rock and R&B influences to make his distinct contemporary country sound.

