Lucas Hoge Partners Again With Southwest Airlines Throughout 2019

Recording artist Lucas Hoge and Southwest Airlines® have renewed their partnership for 2019 following Hoge’s successful year as a #SouthwestStoryteller. Hoge will continue to partner with the airline on opportunities throughout the year, sharing his journey on the airline with Heart along the way.

Hoge’s single “Boom Boom” from his No. 1 album Dirty South is featured on the airline’s 737 MAX 8 aircrafts’ playlist, which the airline implemented to enhance their customers’ onboard experience. Hoge will also be joining the airline during SXSW for a special performance on March 10.

“I am humbled and honored to continue this partnership, not only is Southwest my favorite airline, but the people behind the brand are truly amazing,” said Hoge. “I’m blessed that they support my music and I am excited to share my travels in 2019, the sky’s the limit!”

Over the past year, Hoge was part of a curated group of twelve #SouthwestStorytellers who promoted the airline’s brand on their social channels. As part of his partnership with Southwest in 2018, Lucas participated in the airline’s signature Live at 35® program, which brings artists onboard for surprise live inflight performances. Now the Nebraska native is assisting Southwest in their search for the next great storyteller. The contest, which ends February 24, aims to reward and empower influencers with travel on Southwest for a year to help them build their brands and continue creating incredible content. To find out more and enter the Next Southwest Storyteller Contest visit: http://www.swa.is/BeAStoryteller

For more information and the latest news on Lucas Hoge, follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and go to LucasHoge.com