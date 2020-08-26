LPT Releases 7-Inch Record for Their Single “Los Bravos”

LPT, the 10-piece orchestra out of Jacksonville, FL have announced a new video and 7-inch record out now on Bold City Records. The ambassadors of Salsa and Afro-Cuban music in the Southeast are back with a new video for “Los Bravos” from their impressive debut album Sin Parar. The band will also release a 7-inch vinyl for the song accompanied by a B-side remix from producer/DJ Papi Disco.

“Los Bravos” is high energy and irresistibly danceable salsa release from LPT’s debut album Sin Parar, which came out in early 2020. Of all the great tracks from Sin Parar, “Los Bravos” felt right for the next single. The band states, “Los Bravos is unabashedly up-front and in-your-face. It should serve as inspiration to folks to not take any guff from detractors. It should be a rallying cry to the downtrodden. It hopefully serves as a shot of confidence to those that need it, when facing the perilous.” Jazz Weekly praised the tune in their review, “Strawley’s horn is bright & upbeat [on Los Bravos]…The sax section is thick and palpable.”

In conjunction with their single, “Los Bravos,” LPT will be releasing a remix for the track that features Chicano multi-instrumentalist & percussionist Papi Disco. The band boasts working with Papi Disco, “The Somos LPT (Papi Disco’s Manteca Remix) will hopefully engage the dance community, but highlights and shines a light on Papi Disco. He is a super talented musician with a production background. Not just a DJ, he’s able to add, arrange and mix to his liking. He sent over the completed remix and we were floored. It just makes you move!”

In a time of social distancing, LPT’s new video features the band coming to life on a rooftop, with amazing footage directed by Jonathan Shepard, who captures the live essence of the band. Void Magazine says, “LPT drops the video for ‘Los Bravos,’ a brass-heavy, chest-thumping anthem, the chorus of which pronounces, “No hay nada para ti” or “Around here, there ain’t nothing for you.” It’s a clear message of those who might stand in the way of a multiracial grouping of Jacksonvillians promoting a uniquely American style of music: if you aren’t here to salsa, step aside. Directed by Jonathan Shepard and filmed in, around, and atop Jax-mainspring Intuition Ale Works, the video for “Los Bravos” shows LPT in full-flight, boasting through their performance.”

In 2015, LPT came together with the mission of keeping legit ‘Descarga’ salsa alive, with a message. In 2020 their music and message is more relevant than ever. Their debut album Sin Parar, which came out in January, received critical acclaim from Medium, Sounds and Colours, PopMatters, and won “Best Latin Album” at the 18th Annual Independent Music Awards. Their new music video, vinyl, and remix keeps LPT’s momentum charging forward and is further proof that they can’t be stopped.

Online:

https://www.lptsalsa.com

https://www.facebook.com/LPTsalsa

https://www.instagram.com/somoslpt