LP Tommy Lee “Rock Star” Cowbell is Stadium-Ready

Latin Percussion (LP) are proud to launch the Tommy Lee Graphic Collect-A-Bell, which he will use on the much anticipated 2021 Mötley Crüe stadium tour.

The new Tommy Lee Graphic Collect-A-Bell is based on LP’s classic Ridge Rider® design, one of the most popular cowbells in history and revered for its legendary tone and time-tested performance. Made in the USA from high-grade steel, the 8” long bell features LP’s patented high-impact Ridge Rider® playing surface which helps dampen overtones and reinforces the mouth of the bell, making it perfect for the heaviest hitters. Delivering maximum volume, attack and projection, the Rock Star bell is the right choice for any fist-in-the-air rock anthem.

The cowbell is finished in a durable, white coating with exclusive Tommy Lee “Rock Star Tattoo Graphic”. The eye-catching finish is applied utilizing a special process which embeds the graphics directly into the metal surface, ensuring it will look and sound great for years. A patented, hand-welded Vise-Clamp Mount fits 3/8” to 1/2” diameter rods, and includes a heavy-duty memory lock to hold the bell securely in place.

Commenting on his new signature cowbell, Tommy said: ‘For you drummers out there, this thing is f**king LOUD! This is the most badass bell ever, can’t wait to make some noise with it!’

TOMMY LEE’s new solo album ANDRO (Better Noise Music) was released October 16th. It’s an exciting mix of electro, hip-hop funk, dance and industrial music with an array of special guests including Post Malone via TOMMY’s remix of the Malone/Tyla Yaweh track “Tommy Lee.” The making of ANDRO, “the year’s most galvanizing electro/hip hop record,” according to Alternative Press magazine, was an adventure of musical discovery. On this record, one of rock’s most notorious drummers, Tommy Lee, steps behind the board, seeking new talent from all over the world to enhance the high-energy music created in the time between tours with Mötley Crüe.

To find out more about the new Tommy Lee Graphic Collect-A-Bell (LP009TL) and other Latin Percussion products, please go to https://www.lpmusic.com/ #wearerhythm