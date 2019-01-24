LP Celebrates 55th Anniversary with Limited Edition Instruments

Latin Percussion commemorates more than half a century as the largest hand percussion brand in the world with the release of Limited Edition 55th Anniversary Quinto, Conga and Tumba set with matching Bongos.

The ultra-lightweight shells are constructed of select New Zealand Pine. The lumber is treated utilizing a process that literally burns it with a torch to bring out and enhance the natural grain of the wood. The shells are then accented with a Candy Black Fade lacquer finish for a durable, one-of-a-kind look. The drums are complimented with LP’s Black Nickel plated hardware and the company’s patented Top Tuning Comfort Curve II™ rims for easy, on-the-fly tuning. Each drum features a tribute 55th badge, ensuring it’s collectability for years to come.

“The visual impact and outstanding performance of these Limited-Edition drums will certainly have heads turning” says Derek Zimmerman, Brand Manager for LP.

Sold as a set of 3, the Congas retail for $3,076.99. Bongos retail for $ 553.99

Visit the Drum Workshop/ Latin Percussion Winter NAMM Booth #202A, Level 2 http://www.lpmusic.com/