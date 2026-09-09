Love Like Enemies Take Back Their Power On New Single “Overgrowth/Competition”

Love Like Enemies releases their new single, “Overgrowth/Competition,” a metalcore anthem that speaks directly to anyone who has ever found themselves as a pawn in someone else’s game, encouraging listeners to take their power back. Driven by the band’s iconic blend of aggression and passion storytelling, the track confronts the process of healing from betrayal, deconstructing false perceptions, and building something new on one’s own terms. “Overgrowth/Competition” is now available to stream and download on all platforms.

“Overgrowth/Competition” draws on the tension between surrender and agency, mapping out what it looks like to take back your life, no longer giving control to some sort of fate or pre-planned destiny. The verses challenge compliance head-on, while the chorus leads into a battle cry that speaks for more than just individual struggle. Lines like “We’ll move the mountains / We’ll carve out the seas / A place that’s made from / Our destinies” empower people not to feel alone in their struggle, turning the track about the pain of betrayal into a statement of perseverance. Guitarist and lyricist Kalup Gallegos grounds the song with driving guitar that shifts between controlled technicality and full, gutty release, while frontman Jovan Ferrante’s vocal performance moves between gritty screams and smooth melodies, truly conveying the song’s emotional story. Drummer Nathan Love and bassist Javi Sepulveda ground the foundation with locked precision, giving the track a rhythmic backbone that matches its urgent and powerful nature. Mixed and mastered by Pog Audio, the production brings every element into focus without losing the raw energy that makes the single land. Artwork by Anthony Chavez provides the single with a visual identity as striking as its message. “Overgrowth/Competition” was written and recorded by Gallegos, with lyrics co-written by Ferrante.

Based in South Florida, Love Like Enemies formed with a purpose rooted in choosing love over revenge, a motto that has shaped every release the band has put out since. Composed of Jovan Ferrante, Kalup Gallegos, Nathan Love, and bassist Javi Sepulveda, the group is rooted in the belief that people are meant to be multifaceted. The group aims to create a space where listeners can feel understood, empowered, and reminded to love themselves fully for who they are, channeling the emotional highs and lows of life into a metalcore sound that balances vulnerability and aggression. With a boastful live presence, they’ve opened for artists like Norma Jean, Ice Nine Kills, and For The Fallen Dreams. Their last single, “Viper (Playing With Fire,” garnered praise from outlets like ReGen Magazine, The Aux Magazine, and Get Some Magazine. There is one thing for certain: this band is real. No manufacturing, only pure devotion and positivity.

Love Like Enemies releases “Overgrowth/Competition” as a group that knows exactly who they are and what they stand for. This single makes clear that the most powerful thing a person can do is refuse to be defined by what was done to them. Stream “Overgrowth/Competition” now, and keep up with new releases from Love Like Enemies on Instagram @LoveLikeEnemiesFL and on TikTok @LoveLikeEnemies.