Love Harder kicks off 2023 with ‘Double Take’

Love Harder returns with ‘Double Take’, available now on Ultra Records. ‘Double Take’ is a sublime slice of dance pop that follows recent huge collaborations with artists including Fedde Le Grand, Timmy Trumpet, INNA, Hugel, Tobtok and more, as well as co-writing projects with the likes of Don Diablo and Galantis.

Award-winning producer Will Simms launched his dance music alter-ego Love Harder back in 2019 with his debut ‘Oblivion’ – which has streamed over 40 million – followed by the huge Lost Frequencies collab ‘Beat Of My Heart’, and has never looked back. With his music now streamed over 264 million times around the world, ‘Double Take’ is set to keep up the hit rate of this prolific and popular DJ / producer. The fast-moving, bouncing groove is full of irresistible dance/pop hooks and with the addition of a divine vocal from newcomer Claudia Spurio, this track will be a permanent resident on uplifting playlists everywhere.

Behind Love Harder, Will Simms is an award-winning producer songwriter with credits and co-writes for acts as diverse as Aloe Blacc, PCD, Lady Leshurr, CLiQ and Robin M, to his name. However, his lifelong love of dance music never left him, and so Love Harder was born. ‘Double Take’ is the first of a new series of releases on Ultra Records for 2023 that will see Love Harder’s music soundtrack the summer and beyond.

‘Double Take’ underlines why Love Harder is so in demand in the studio – the production quality is faultless and his ear for melody shines through once again with a hooky lead synth and a vocal that keeps you humming it hours later.