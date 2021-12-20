Love From Music City Welcomed Over 150 Foster Children From Sumner County At Their 10th Annual Foster Care Christmas Party: ‘A Very Merry Music City Christmas’

Love From Music City hosted their 10th Annual event, “A Very Merry Music City Christmas,” welcoming over 150 Sumner County foster children. Love From Music City is the exclusive Christmas provider for all Foster children in Sumner County. The party takes on a new theme each year, with this year’s theme being “A Very Merry Music City Christmas.” The event included live entertainment from country music artists Shane Owens and JD Shelburne, plus carnival games and of course, Santa! Meals were provided for the foster children and their parents.

The entire second floor was transformed into a huge toy store, thanks to the generous donation from local businesses who have allowed Love From Music City to set up toy collection boxes inside their business. At the toy store each child, ages 0-18, was able to choose five items of their choice. In addition, they received eleven essential items such as a new pillow, pillowcase, blanket, gloves, a coat, shoes, backpack, socks, toiletries, and a stuffed animal.

“Unfortunately, this December has brought some devastating life events. However, I can still say it is more blessed to give than receive,” shares CFO Shanda Tripp. “I found myself still filled with joy as I witnessed the children enjoying their amazing Christmas. Then knowing this was our 10th year made it even more special. Thank you to our community of donors and superstar volunteers, you are truly the best!”

“A Very Merry Music City Christmas” was made possible through funds received throughout the year and the Love From Music City’s annual gala that was held on October 5, 2021. Special guests at the event included Pam Tillis, JD Shelburne, Buddy Jewell, Marty Raybon, Devon O’Day, Cherish Lee, Tim Atwood, JD Shelburne, Charlene Tilton, and Crystal Gayle who was the recipient of this year’s Bill Anderson Icon Award. The event raised over $35,000 in donations throughout the magical evening.

According to the Tennessee Alliance for Kids, about 8,000 kids are in the state’s foster care system and less than 4,000 homes are available. To see how you can partner for the Christmas celebration next year, contact www.lovefrommusiccity.com.

For more information, visit LoveFromMusicCity.com or email Shanda Tripp at lovefrommusiccitytn@gmail.com.