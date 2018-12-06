Love and Theft Return With New Single, Update On Forthcoming Album

One of country music’s most adored duo’s, Love and Theft, will release their highly-anticipated new single “Need to Breathe,” this Friday, December 7, 2018. Preview the song HERE.

Duo member Stephen Barker Liles explains the inspiration of the song by saying, “It’s an incredible moment when you meet that special person that takes your breath away. Every moment without them after that makes it harder to breathe, like they’re essential to life, completing a perfect love. When they’re not around, you aren’t 100%.”

Following their sold-out European tour, the platinum-selling duo’s unique sound is unmistakable as the bright, breezy single sets the tone for Love and Theft’s upcoming album release in early 2019! The album will be their first full release in over three years, bringing Love and Theft back into the spotlight.

[embedded content]

Parade Magazine premiered the accompanying music video for “Need to Breathe” last month, calling it, “a cultishly creative masquerade video for a fast moving, spot-on single,” that also, “artfully shares the sense of urgency offered in this fun, rockin’ banjo-laden, love-soaked anthem.”

Digital Journal adds that, “Love and Theft show their fans and listeners how to have a good time in their ‘Need To Breathe’ music video. It is a fun and witty masquerade video, and it compliments the infectious tune quite well. Its melody is very catchy and addicting.”

Directed by Grant Claire for Artist Integration, the video’s distinct silent film influence and cultish theme provide a unique backdrop for the country genre.