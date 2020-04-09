Lourdiz Recruits Lil Gotit on Saucy Debut Single “Suicide Down” 

18-year-old San Antonio singer and songwriter Lourdiz bares her teeth in defiance of all obstacles on her debut single “Suicide Down” ft. ATL rapper Lil Gotit. The energetic track gets straight to the point: “Don’t give me no mouth / Give me the power / Just leave the money and you can go”.

LISTEN: https://bit.ly/3bc9D7K

WATCH: https://bit.ly/SuicideDownVEVO

“Suicide Down is about extremes. Life’s all ups and downs and you have to keep hustling to get to where you wanna go.” – Lourdiz

Lourdiz’s creative vision for the accompanying music video was all about the tug-of-war between her fierce tenacity in this business and her need for peace. Colored lights flash in between fast cuts of her and collaborator Lil Gotit, mimicking the chaos the artist feels.

“When we were coming up with ideas for the video it was important to me to have trees in there,” says Lourdiz. “For me, they symbolize peace and my home life out of the city back in San Antonio when shit was peaceful.”

Fearlessly, she came blazing onto the scene with self-written debut single, “I’m Pissed”. The sassy track offers a taste of her skill and sonic versatility and has boldly set the stage for her forthcoming project, due this spring.

Lourdiz never imagined music would uproot her from her childhood home, but after an accident totaled her family’s car, she decided it was fate. Though LA wasn’t always the plan for the up-and-coming artist, Lourdiz has spent the last two years writing hit singles for Anitta, Swae Lee, R3hab and more. Now, the young talent readies her premiere artist release blending her experimental vocal stylings with refreshingly honest lyrics to serve up a brand new flavor of rap for the masses.

For more info on Lourdiz, see below:

Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Soundcloud