Louis Child Releases “Little Things” With Quinn XCII & Chelsea Cutler

Chicago-bred production duo Louis The Child have released today (April 3) a new single called “Little Things” — a poignant and powerful collaboration with Detroit singer/songwriter Quinn XCII and up-and-coming artist Chelsea Cutler. A nostalgia-soaked duet between Quinn XCII and Cutler, “Little Things” features a particularly dynamic sound design from Louis The Child’s Robby Hauldren and Freddy Kennett.

Listen to “Little Things” by Louis The Child with Quinn XCII & Chelsea Cutler HERE.

“Although this song was started years ago, it feels like it couldn’t be coming out at a better time. As our daily lifestyles adapt to the current state of the world, it seems to be the little things that mean the most right now. Things that we may take for granted in our normal lives seem so important and impactful now. This song was originally written by Jon Bellion and when we first heard the song we felt a connection with it. We dove in on the original production and reworked some lyrics with Jon until everything felt right (if you listen closely you can hear some of his original vocal layers in the chorus, drop and beatbox). We sent it to Chelsea and Quinn, who have been friends and collaborators of ours for years. Having shared so many great memories on the road, in the studio, and in our daily lives, it felt right to have them deliver these words and this message. We’re so happy to have this out in the world with them, and hope you are too. “ – Robby Hauldren and Freddy Kennett on “Little Things.”

Opening with a kinetic piece of vocal percussion, “Little Things” finds Quinn XCII and Cutler trading off verses and sharing their reflections on late-night trouble-making. As Louis The Child lay down an infectious beat, the sweet and shimmering track builds to an epic bridge offering a bit of warmhearted wisdom: “Every single second is golden/Hold onto the moment.” This is not the first time the powerful combination of Quin XCII and Chelsea Cutler’s vocals have come together with Louis the Child’s production. Louis the Child’s “Slow Down Love” with Chelsea Cutler was featured on their 2017 album “Love is Alive” and the duo’s synth-heavy track “The City” featuring Quinn XCII was released back in 2018.

“Little Things” follows Louis The Child’s recent single “Every Color,” a collaboration with beloved alt-pop band Foster the People. Released last month, “Every Color” was hailed as a “psychedelic dance pop jam” by Billboard, who also highlighted its “sunny, electro-bass beat ready to soundtrack the trip from the drinks tent to the dance stage.”

The duo will be participating in the online music festival, Digital Mirage by Proximity and Brownies & Lemonade this Sunday, April 5. The event will donate 100% of proceeds to Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, which provides financial assistance to career musicians and music industry workers facing illness, disability, or age-related problems. Tune in to the stream from April 3-5 on the Proximity YouTube Channel.