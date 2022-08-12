LouieLou152 “Puro” released to AC radio: Download Now

LouieLou152 is a 25 year old music artist based out of New York. He is a former National Wrestling Champion who suffered a career ending neck injury. To fill the void of having wrestling taken away, he uses music as his new passion. Combining his influence of authentic New York Hip Hop with the newer sounds of today, he is a super versatile artist. His latest single, “Puro” is a cross over record that represents his upbringing as a Puerto Rican in New York. Using elements of Salsa, Reggaetón, and Hip Hop he wanted to represent the Nuyorican experience. This is a song that you can grab a partner to dance with or just listen and enjoy the lyrics. Shortly after the songs release on all digital platforms, he shot a music video at the annual 116th street festival in Spanish Harlem to fully capture the essence of the culture. The music world is about to get a major treat as “Puro” (152 Enterprise) begins to take flight on US radio.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: LouieLou152

Song Title: Puro

Publishing: Studio152

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Puro

Record Label: 152 Enterprise