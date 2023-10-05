Loud Media Launches ”104.9 KVL” Debuts in Knoxville TN

Loud Media flips Classic Hits WKVL/La Follette, covering Knoxville, to 90s & 2000s Throwbacks as “104.9 KVL.” The station is playing artists such as Destiny’s Child, Jay Z, Danity Kane, Digital Underground, No Doubt, Nas, New Kids On The Block, Fergie, Kanye West, Kevin Rudolph, Lil Jon, Seal, Amy Winehouse and Nelly, among others. Compass Media Networks syndicated Anna & Raven continues to air in mornings with Gemini XIII’s The TJ Show in afternoons.