Loud Luxury Continue To Impress With New Single “Wasted”
Quality. Infectiousness. Danceability. With Loud Luxury, you already know what you’re in for when they push out with their next single. In the wake of recent offerings such as ‘Red Handed’ featuring Thutmose and a rework of global hit ‘Turning Me Up (Hadal Ahbek)’, the pair continue to impress and magnify the momentum with ‘Wasted’ featuring American duo WAV3POP, a new track taken from their forthcoming, soon-to-be-unveiled EP.
Listen to Loud Luxury feat. WAV3POP – Wasted
Watch the music video of ‘Wasted’
Following on from Thutmose collab ‘Red Handed’, ‘Wasted’ sees Canadian tastemakers Loud Luxury issue another sun-kissed anthem together with up-and-coming L.A.-based act WAV3POP. With a summer-scented vibe, catchy vocals and a feel-good attitude that bolsters its pop appeal, this record is meant to be blasted on repeat all summer long, as is the incredible, high-on-life music video that accompanies it.
“This song is so special to us”, Loud Luxury say. “We still think about the goosebumps we got in the studio that day working with WAV3POP. As the world reopens and the party starts, we hope ‘Wasted’ will be the soundtrack to making up for lost time.”
“This song takes us back to one of those party scenes in an old ‘90s movie when the actor takes a shot of whiskey, looks across the room and locks eyes with an absolutely stunning girl”, WAV3POP add. “‘Wasted’ is the epitome of that moment because it’s about two people vibing so hard with each other they don’t know if it’s real or just the liquor. The crazy thing about it is that it could very well be love and if it is, who would want to waste that?”