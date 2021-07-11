Loud Luxury Continue To Impress With New Single “Wasted”

Quality. Infectiousness. Danceability. With Loud Luxury, you already know what you’re in for when they push out with their next single. In the wake of recent offerings such as ‘Red Handed’ featuring Thutmose and a rework of global hit ‘Turning Me Up (Hadal Ahbek)’, the pair continue to impress and magnify the momentum with ‘Wasted’ featuring American duo WAV3POP, a new track taken from their forthcoming, soon-to-be-unveiled EP.

Following on from Thutmose collab ‘Red Handed’, ‘Wasted’ sees Canadian tastemakers Loud Luxury issue another sun-kissed anthem together with up-and-coming L.A.-based act WAV3POP. With a summer-scented vibe, catchy vocals and a feel-good attitude that bolsters its pop appeal, this record is meant to be blasted on repeat all summer long, as is the incredible, high-on-life music video that accompanies it.