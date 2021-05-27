Loud Luxury And Thutmose Join Forces On New Single “Red Handed”

Loud Luxury have been making all the right moves as of late and their next collab is a sterling example of that. Following on from their recent link-up with Shipwrek and GASHI titled “Amnesia” and a rework of global hit “Turning Me Up (Hadal Ahbek)” alongside Jordanian artist Issam Alnajjar and Ali Gatie, the Canadian hotshots are teaming up with Nigeria-born, Brooklyn-based rapper and singer-songwriter Thutmose to deliver “Red Handed,” their latest release on leading dance music label Armada Music.

Listen to “Red Handed” here: https://armas1985.lnk.to/RedHandedPR

An anthem for breaking free and not putting up with anyone’s lies and deceit, “Red Handed” ties the club-cultured sounds of Canadian superstars Loud Luxury to the killer vocal delivery of Thutmose. Oozing with confidence and instant dance floor appeal, this track is shaping up to be the next notable addition to Loud Luxury and Thutmose’s hit-packed discographies, accompanied by a cool music video that features, among others, shuffle dancer Vanesa Seco.

“Growing up in Toronto, we were surrounded by a melting pot of music and culture,” Loud Luxury say. “It has always been important to us to incorporate that into our sound. Meeting and working with Thutmose was a privilege to bring these influences to life, and the result is ‘Red Handed.’” “Excited to be releasing this anthem with Loud Luxury,” Thutmose adds. “I can’t wait for everyone to hear what we’ve created together; I know a lot of people will be able to relate to it, for better or worse.”

