Loud, Gritty & Unapologetic, Young Welsh Rockers ‘Paisley Parc’ Release Their New Single ‘CD’

Rising Welsh alt-rockers Paisley Parc are preparing to release their latest single ‘CD’. The song is the first from a series of riff-driven new music set to come out from the band this year, following on their 2020 singles ‘Hey Lady’ and ‘Never Played It Save’ grabbing the attention of Vents Magazine and Music Crowns. Paisley Parc have previously performed at the local Merthyr Rising 2019 festival. The track is produced, mixed and mastered by James Weaver.

Mustering the youthful rebellious energy of a rising garage band, Paisley Parc unveil a single that is equally mature and bold in its composition and delivery. ‘CD’ is a restless alternative rock track driven by heavy guitar riffs and bouncy rhythm sections. It’s a song about being young, free, and everything that is on your mind when you are 17. Blending classic hard rock influences with modern alt-rock sound and production, Paisley Parc appear confident and ready to storm the scene on their own terms. Ieuan Evans’ masterful guitar solo provides a fitting climax of the catchy single, fueled by Jack Mason’s powerful vocals and the pinpoint instrumentation of the ever-tight Talyn Griffiths, Jack Jones & Morgan Stubbs.

Paisley Parc are an ambitious five-piece formed in 2019 in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, bound together by their shared passion for music and creating an infectious fusion of indie vibes and gritty rock & roll. Their music reflects the story of five ordinary lads growing up together in a working-class town with all the struggles and challenges that come from that. Loud, gritty and unapologetic, Paisley Parc are not to be underestimated as they carve out their place to becoming one of the most highly anticipated bands emerging from Wales right now.

With rich music influences ranging from Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, and Oasis all the way to Arctic Monkeys, Kasabian, and Greta Van Fleet. Paisley Parc are the fresh talented band the rock scene desperately needs. The Welsh rockers are preparing for a big year with more singles on the pipeline, each telling a different part of the story and showcasing their ambition to transform into a globally recognixed music outfit. Follow their socials for future updates.

Listen to ‘CD’ by Paisley Parc Here

Website / Facebook / Instagram / Twitter