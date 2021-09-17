Loud, Brash and Unyielding Post-Punk Band ‘A VOID’ Release Latest Single ‘Stepping On Snails’

London/Parisian Post-Punk band A VOID are back with their latest single ‘Stepping On Snails’. Produced by Jason Wilson (Dinosaur Pile-Up, Reuben, YouMeAtSix) the hard-hitting track is a call to arms to shun the shackles of responsibilities that adulthood brings and to see life as what it truly is, one big adventure.

The track uses ‘Stepping on Snails’ as a metaphor for luck. It aims to project a positive message of acceptance towards each other and ourselves while keeping an open mind. The lyrics “It’s not a contest!” acknowledge’ that everyone is going through something and that no one’s hurt invalidates anyone else’s, it calls for a space that everyone can truly be free from the worries and stress of everyday life. Backed by driving basslines from Aaron Hartmann, drop-dead drum beats by Marie Niemiec, and gritty distorted riffs that all frame Camille Alexander’s unique vocals beautifully, which ebb and flow through the track from hauntingly angelic to violent sonic outbursts, driving on this chaotic yet melodic anthem.

A VOID is a three-piece originally from Paris who have spent the last four years burning up the UK underground scene. Now based out of London, the band is known for their high-energy, in-your-face live shows. Don’t be surprised to see plenty of stage diving, broken gear, and headbanging. This is epitomized in a widely shared clip of Camillie falling off the ceiling of the Victoria in Dalston.

With plenty more tracks in the pipeline, live shows galore, and a hell of a lot more to say, this won’t be the last you hear of A VOID, they’ll make sure of that! Follow their socials for the latest updates.

Watch ‘Stepping on Snails’

Facebook / Instagram / Twitter / Spotify