Lost Hearts Release Anthemic Rock Debut “Hate Yourself”

Today rock four-piece Lost Hearts release their single “Hate Yourself.” The track, produced by Johnny K (3 Doors Down, Plain White T’s, Disturbed), is overflowing with sing-along-ready hooks, swaggering rock n roll attitude, and palatable pop-rock energy. Vocalist Max Frye croons about a toxic relationship and the love-hate of a past lover amidst a backdrop of heavy guitars and unrelenting energy from JT Shea on guitar and bass, Victor Adriel on guitar and bass, and Mitch Arnholt on drums. This release marks the beginning of a monumental year for Lost Hearts with more singles lined up in 2023.

“Hate Yourself is a song about a toxic relationship that you can’t get out of. It has a Punk Rock attitude with a Pop Rock chorus.” -Max Frye, Vocals and Guitar for Lost Hearts

Nashville-based rock/alternative band Lost Hearts is bringing pop sensibilities and glamour back to a new generation of rockers carrying the rock torch. The band formed when four lead guitar players got together to write songs that would lighten up their rock and roll roots. They flipped a coin to see who would sing, play drums and bass. Lost Hearts’ songs are laden with punk rock attitude combined with the unforgettable earworms of their pop-rock choruses. When Lost Hearts walk into any room, their stage presence and confidence make heads turn. It is clear that they are destined to be one of the next big forces in rock.