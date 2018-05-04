Los Angeles Songwriter Payson Lewis Debuts New Single, “Bad Influence”

Payson Lewis has released his new single, “Bad Influence,” a magnetic track that pulls you in with its carefully crafted lyrics and stimulating beat. Lewis leaves his audience wanting more with this energetic and addictive song. “Bad Influence” is now available to stream or download from all digital music outlets.

“Bad Influence,” produced by Ben Soldate, is about that addictive feeling one receives from things and situations that subconsciously you know are not good for you. Additional production was done by Los Angeles based music producer and DJ, Elliot Luke. The upbeat track features Rob Humphreys (drums), Erik Carlson (guitar), Kurtis Keber (bass) and Will Herrington (keys). The song is written from Lewis’ personal experiences and impulses. “I’ve got a totally addictive personality…and once I get a taste of something I just want more. Even when I know I should stop,” explains Lewis.

Born in Philadelphia, PA, Payson Lewis got into music at a young age when he followed in his brother’s footsteps by joining the choir. He taught himself piano and decided to go to college as a Music Industry Major at the University of Southern California. Lewis honed his craft as a singer when he joined the SoCal VoCals; USC’s award-winning a cappella group. After college, Lewis landed a spot on NBC’s The Sing Off, which is recognized for launching the career of the multi-platinum and Grammy winning group, PENATONIX. This opened up acting opportunities for Lewis, as he appeared on episodes of How I Met Your Mother, Revenge, and The People vs. OJ Simpson. While acting is an impressive asset to Lewis’s career, his first love and ultimate mission is music. Drawing on influences from his past and artists like Bruno Mars, Shawn Mendes and Walk The Moon, Payson Lewis is excited to make a name for himself in the music industry. He recently had his first performance in front of a packed audience at The Peppermint Club in Los Angeles. A natural on stage, Lewis performed a dynamic show blending genres of rock-pop and R&B.

If you’ve ever had a guilty pleasure, something that you just can’t quit, then you already know what “Bad Influence” is all about. Stream or download “Bad Influence” now on digital music platforms everywhere. Keep up with him by visiting PaysonLewis.com.