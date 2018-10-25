Los Angeles Musician’s Union Honors DW Founder

The American Federation of Musicians, Local 47, opened its new headquarters in May 2018, and recently honored DW founder Don Lombardi by dedicating rehearsal room #3 to his legacy. This unique acknowledgement of his contribution to the world of drums was presented by Local 47 Vice President, Rick Baptist. The union’s brand new, 25,000 square foot, facility in Burbank, California boasts 10,000 square feet of modern rehearsal rooms all equipped exclusively with DW drums, pedals and hardware. It replaces the Local 47’s legendary location on Vine Street in Hollywood, California.

“We are thrilled to offer our members a state-of-the art space with plenty of room to grow. Future plans include a performance-ready theatre venue and even more amenities. The fact that we can offer musicians a comfortable place to hone their craft is a dream come true”, commented Baptist.

When presenting Lombardi with a plaque signifying that rehearsal room #3 will forever be dedicated to his legacy, Baptist applauded the industry veteran for his commitment to education and changing the drumming landscape.

Lombardi also praised the good work of the LA chapter which he had joined at age 15 and shared a little-known story, “When I had the opportunity to purchase the Camco tooling in our early years, the first place I went to get the financing was the Musician’s Credit Union. I hold the local 47 near and dear to my heart.”

Baptist added, “When we needed drums every drummer here wanted DW, it was unanimous. When we reached out to the good folks at DW they didn’t hesitate to serve these musicians the way we do. It’s not just that they make a superior product, it’s also the people that make DW what it is. Our renewed relationship with DW is really something special.”

