LORRIE MORGAN SHARES HER CULINARY PASSION IN NEW COOKBOOK

When she’s not on the road, making music or shining brightly from the stage of the Grand Ole Opry, Lorrie Morgan will most likely be found in the kitchen. The multi-award-winning singer/songwriter says that food is her “love language,” a way to show her devotion to friends and family.

Now, the star has compiled some of her very favorite recipes in a collection called, “To Eat Or Not To Eat. That Is The Question.” The cookbook is available now, brimming with recipes and more, including never before seen photos, and engaging stories from Lorrie’s life and career on the road.

“Of all the recipes I’ve ever made, from southern classics passed down from my family to favorite dishes I’ve experienced while traveling the world, I’ve pulled together some of my absolute faves,” Lorrie says. “Remember to always sprinkle with a little bit of love.”

Further indulging her culinary passion, Lorrie recently opened Lorrie Morgan’s Spicy Hot Chicken Coop, a restaurant and bar in Panama City Beach, Florida. The concept eatery brings traditional Nashville hot chicken to the Gulf Coast. It’s also a place where fine musicians take the stage, and where audiences participate in karaoke and more. The fun, family-friendly environment is warm and inviting, with a great view of a lake and wildlife. Priding herself on great fried chicken recipes, Lorrie has personally overseen a menu that includes fried okra, fries, family recipe slaw and potato salad, sandwiches, hamburgers, and more. Lorrie’s husband and business partner, Randy White, has been known to surprise with his own dessert recipes.

Loretta Lynn Morgan was born to make music. Barely a teenager when she made her first, and everlasting, impression on country music fans, Lorrie Morgan, daughter of legendary Opry star, George Morgan, became an Opry member herself at just 24 years old. She remains the youngest artist ever to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Lorrie inked her first recording contract in 1988. As a recording artist, Lorrie made her mark with songs that have now become timeless country standards: “Five Minutes,” “Something In Red,” “Watch Me” and “What Part Of No,” among others. Songs like these established Lorrie’s place as a true star–a modern woman making music history.

Morgan has sold more than 6 million records, earned several Gold and Platinum selling albums, and contributed to a CMA Album of the Year. She is a four-time winner of the TNN/Music City News Female Vocalist of the Year Award.

Lorrie Morgan maintained her recording pace in the new millennium, releasing collections in 2002, 2004, 2009 and 2010. In 2012 and 2013, Morgan starred and sparkled in the lavish Enchanted Christmas productions at the opulent Opryland Resort in Nashville, taking that show on the road in 2014.

In 2013, she teamed with fellow Opry star Pam Tillis for the duet CD Dos Divas, and the 2017 follow-up, Come See Me and Come Lonely. The two hit makers embarked on a joint tour, the Grits & Glamour Tour, performing more than 300 concerts over the past 6 years, selling out every show.

Recent albums include A Picture of Me: Greatest Hits & More (2016) and Lorrie Morgan Live (2017). The timeless artist maintains a vibrant touring schedule with an average 75 dates each year.

Whether writing songs, dazzling audiences from the stage, or lovingly preparing a meal for family and friends, Lorrie remains true to herself—unshakable, creative, and always optimistic. Her new cookbook is a glimpse into the personal passion of a beloved icon.

Lorrie’s cookbook, “To Eat Or Not To Eat. That Is The Question” is available now.

www.lorrie.com

Book Purchase link on Website:

https://lorrie.com/collections/frontpage/products/to-eat-or-not-to-eat-book

Book baby purchase link:

https://store.bookbaby.com/book/to-eat-or-not-to-eat-that-is-the-question