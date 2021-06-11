Lora Kelley Showcases Writing Strengths With New Album ‘Domystique’
After a series of successful singles, singer-songwriter Lora Kelley has finally released her highly-anticipated album, Domystique. The album is Lora’s most anticipated release thus far in her career as the Americana artist has honed in on her strengths as a writer, singer, performer, and storyteller, mastering the art of touching hearts through lyrics while maintaining a sense of welcoming lightheartedness in her music. Domystique explores all of the complexities of womanhood, brought to life by a collection of lyrics and music inviting the listener to attune to their own heart’s experiences. Typical for Lora’s lyrics, the listener finds themselves in habitable spaces, moving around as if in a well-known room in one’s own house. With thoughtful acoustic guitar and gentle ambient textures, her vocals illuminate the stories with a “come sit with me and let’s trade secrets” sensibility. Three years in the making, this album is full of both broad and decisive strokes perfectly suited for today’s accounting of both beauty and losses.