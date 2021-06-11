Lora Kelley Showcases Writing Strengths With New Album ‘Domystique’

While the album is deeply personal, it also tells common stories. Featuring singles like “Waking Dream” and “Beautiful That Way”, Lora embraces the power of uplifting others through music often including moving messages for women to love themselves and the things that make them unique. The lead single – and arguably most poignant of the collection – “Mama’s Kitchen,” showcases mothers in all stages and walks of life as a celebration of motherhood and the quiet work women do to nurture those around them.

Overall, Lora is finding a way to step between the time of ingenue and the silvery-haired later years of womanhood, pressing into the gentle magic of middle-life. Whether she is singing about the childlike perspective, the complexity of being an aging woman, or exploring the nuance of female-driven hospitality, Lora has brought to life a collection of lyrics and music that balances a tender eye on life’s middle age with the ache of both looking back and looking forward.

“I think if you find yourself in the middle space of life, there are words here for you, and I think if you hope to be in that middle space one day and to delight in yourself when you get there, there are words here to help. you imagine beauty and sensuality even as you age.” – Lora Kelley on her album Domystique

Kelley herself has been acclaimed by top music-tastemakers including American Songwriter, Country Rebel, No Depression, The Boot, Elmore Magazine, Great American Song, and others. Described as “polished pop Americana with a darker lyrical edge” by Americana UK and praised for her “distinctive voice” by No Depression, Lora Kelley finds a way to step between the time of ingenue and the silvery-haired later years of womanhood, pressing into the gentle magic of middle-life.