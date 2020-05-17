Long Island’s Connoisseur Media To Host The “Be Well Long Island” Covid-19 Virtual Music Benefit

Long Island, NY’s leading radio station network Connoisseur Media (94.3 The Shark, 103.1 MAX, WALK 97.5, KJOY 98.3) is shining a light on the mental effects of social distancing with a special live stream concert Sunday, May 17 at 7 PM ET to benefit The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention Long Island Chapter.

Broadcast on 94.3 The Shark’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/943TheShark), the “Be Well Long Island” benefit concert will feature performances and appearances by such stars as Johnny Rzenick (Goo Goo Dolls), Joan Jett, Scott Stapp, DMC (Run DMC), Kevin Martin (Candlebox), Fitz and The Tantrums, Vintage Trouble, Brian Quinn (Candlebox) & Danny Beissel (Featherborn) and many more.

“There are thousands of people suffering in silence right now,” said Brian Orlando, 94.3 The Shark music director. “We at Connoisseur media want them to know that they’re not alone. With music I never felt alone. On May 17th at 7 PM, we’ll all be together speaking one language.”

During the broadcast, artists will be performing some of their most iconic songs as well as offering messages of hope and inspiration. Viewers will have the ability to watch the show while also donating to The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention Long Island Chapter.

Confirmed performances and appearances include:

Vinnie Dombroski (Sponge)

Johnny Rzenick (Goo Goo Dolls)

Joan Jett

Scott Stapp

DMC (Run DMC) and Rob Moschetti

Kevin Martin (Candlebox)

Fitz and The Tantrums

Vintage Trouble

Brian Quinn (Candlebox) & Danny Beissel (Featherborn)

Bobby Blitz (Overkill)

Mark Mendoza (Twisted Sister)

Zac Maloy (The Nixons)

Brandon B. Brown (Wheatus)

Mike Hartman (’94 Rangers)

Shea Stratton (State To State)

Chris Roach

Noah Cyruss

Straylight Run

Bobby Bandiera

Randy Jackson (Zebra)

Rajiv Satiyal

Adam Snair

For more information about Connoisseur Media’s “Be Well Long Island” benefit, visit https://www.facebook.com/943TheShark/

For more information about The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention Long Island Chapter

https://afsp.org/chapter/new-york-long-island

# # #