Lone Kodiak Releases New Anthemic Rock Track “PDX ‘97”

Rock trio Lone Kodiak has released their newest exhilarating single, “PDX ‘97.” The indie-rock single chronicles the emotional rollercoaster and true story of love and teenage runaways with sentimental lyrics, captivating storytelling, and a powerful driving beat. “PDX ‘97” is now available to stream and download on digital music platforms worldwide.

The rock trio composed of Dainéal Parker, Daniel Alden, and Joshua Harris delivers an anthemic and cinematic track produced by Kyle Mangels, reflecting on lead vocalist Dainéal Parker’s young love story. “This is the true story of one teenage runaway falling in love with another on the streets of Portland, OR., in the late 90s,” Parker explains. “I normally shy away from writing anything too personal or plainly autobiographical, but the vibe of this song just took me right back to those hot days and cold nights I spent wrapped around the finger of a girl, and our summer trying to find couches to crash on but often settling for cardboard.” Lone Kodiak brings a vast and atmospheric sound, blended with intimate and heartfelt storytelling depicting head over heels love and the unpredictable adventure of a teenage love story. Parker also reflects on the last thing this girl told him that became a huge inspiration lyrically and emotionally for the track. “September inevitably came and a friend’s family took me in for the school year, but the streets weren’t ready to let her go and we lost touch, but not before she left me with maybe the best thing anyone’s ever said to me: ‘I wanna hear my favorite songs sung by you’” explains Parker. The line ‘I wanna hear my favorite songs sung by you’ rings throughout the track bringing you right along the melancholic, yet optimistic story of young love and heartbreak.

The East Los Angeles band, Lone Kodiak was founded by Dainéal Parker and Daniel Alden, who met as teenagers in Portland, OR. With the combination of their insightful lyrics, unique and melodic guitar lines, and unmistakable drumming, Lone Kodiak is reminiscent of bands like Hum, Explosions in the Sky, The Cure, and Deftones. The band released two EPs, became a feature of LA’s independent venue circuit, and was among BuzzBands.LA’s ‘Bands to Watch’ before a severe motorcycle accident involving bassist Daniel Alden sidelined them for most of 2019. The unscheduled pause gave them time to reflect and refocus, shuffling their roster by adding drummer Josh Harris and returning furiously in the summer of 2020 with their single, “Make It a Weapon,” from the forthcoming EP. Lone Kodiak has been featured on Buzzfeed, Pop Matters, Stereogum, and has been played on KROQ, KCRW, KCSN, and more.

With their beautifully layered guitar work, introspective lyrics, and infectious vocal melodies, “PDX ‘97” is a dynamic and effervescent single capturing the wild ride of teenage love. Download or stream “PDX ‘97” now on digital music platforms worldwide. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the National Forest Foundation to help recovery efforts in Oregon. To keep up with Lone Kodiak’s journey, follow them on Instagram @lonekodiak and LoneKodiak.com.