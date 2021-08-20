London’s Rising Female MC AEMZO Drops Intergalactic Pop/Jungle Summer Banger ‘Light Years’

Produced in the pandemic, futuristic pop/hip-hop artist AEMZO wears her heart on her sleeve in this energetic Love-In-The-Time-Of-COVID summer dance smash

Listen now: ‘Light Years’ – AEMZO (Soundcloud)

This August 13th, futuristic London based pop/hip-hop female MC Aemzo is dropping ‘Light Years’: her addictive, high-octane, heart-warming new single borne from lockdown heartache.

Emerging from the underground UK hip-hop scene, Aemzo’s unique hybrid futuristic sound is stunningly showcased in the interstellar new single, which marks her 10th official release.

Blending elements of dubstep, garage and jungle Aemzo’s sweet, pop-leaning London-twanged flow glides effortlessly over the bright, mesmerising dance rhythm. Meanwhile her lyrics, inspired by navigating love in lockdown across different timezones, are playfully relatable.

“‘Light Years’ is about the frustrations of falling in love with someone living in a different country during lockdown. Because of time zones, it felt as if we may as well have been on completely different planets.” — AEMZO

Written and produced by Aemzo at Planet B Studio in the peak of the pandemic, the soaring dance hit spins a story of long-distance lockdown feels that forms a connection deeper than the oceans between the lovers.

Aemzo’s energetic lovelorn lyrics reinforce the paradoxical realities of social media and the challenges of connecting through screens throughout lockdown. But ‘Light Years’ is a smash of a single that proves that from love and passion, creativity endures.

Aemzo’s single ‘Light Years’ will be available on all streaming platforms on August 13, 2021.

ABOUT AEMZO

Fusing futuristic pop-style songwriting with old school dance and hip-hop rhythms is rising solo artist/producer and female MC, Aemzo. Baring her soul in song with heart-on-sleeve lyrics, bouncing melodies, and a distinctively London flow, Aemzo joins the legacy of trend-setting, boundary-breaking female artist-producers with an ever-evolving creative direction, cementing her spot as a key emerging talent in UK music.